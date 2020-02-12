Jay Bouwmeester: St Louis Blues defenceman suffers 'cardiac episode' on bench

Medical staff from both the Blues and the Ducks attended to Bouwmeester

St. Louis Blues defenceman Jay Bouwmeester is "conscious and alert" after suffering a "cardiac episode" during their NHL fixture at the Anaheim Ducks.

Canada's Bouwmeester, 36, collapsed on the bench after coming off the ice with more than seven minutes remaining of the first period.

The game was later postponed.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said the player was "alert" as he was taken to hospital in California.

"Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay," Armstrong said.

"He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center. Currently, Jay is conscious and alert as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim's physicians. We will update Jay's condition on Wednesday morning."

Bouwmeester, who helped the Blues to the Stanley Cup last year, won Winter Olympic gold with Canada in Sochi in 2014 and is a two-time world champion.

Now in his 17th NHL season, he has played in 1,240 games during a career that has also included spells with the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames.