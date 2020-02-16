Elite League: Belfast Giants fall to Panthers defeat in Nottingham

Giants netminder Shane Owen was replaced by Stephen Murphy for the third period

Belfast Giants' inconsistent season continued after falling to a 4-0 defeat away to the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite League.

Adam Deutsch opened the scoring inside two minutes to give the hosts the perfect start and Jullian Talbot added a second before the end of the period.

Mathieu Tousignant and Dylan Malmquist completed the rout in the second period.

The Giants now drop to fourth in the table, one spot behind the Panthers.

Adam Keefe's men suffered the worst possible start at the Motorpoint Arena when Deutsch netted with just 1:02 on the clock.

Talbot grabbed a second on the powerplay at 10:52 after Giants captain Matt Pelech was penalised for flicking the puck out of play and delaying the game.

Tousignant's shorthand goal made it three at 24:20, and it could have been even worse for the Giants when Malmquist hit the post with netminder Shane Owen keeping out Talbot on the follow-up.

However American forward Malmquist eventually got the better of Owen at 35:51 after being assisted by Brett Perlini on the powerplay.

Keefe replaced Owen with Stephen Murphy for the third period and the replacement stopper pulled off smart stops to keep out Deutsch, Jason Binkley and Jordan Kelsall.

The Giants had a late effort chalked off in their bid to pull a goal back, and the defeat means the Panthers jump above the Belfast outfit in the Elite League standings.