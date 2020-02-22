Elite League: Cardiff Devils 4-2 Guildford Flames

Cardiff Devils' Josh Batch and Guildford Flames' Corbin Bladwin dropped the gloves in the first period

Cardiff Devils stayed hot on the heels of Sheffield Steelers as they beat Guildford Flames 4-2 at Viola Arena.

Blair Riley opened the scoring for the Devils in the first period before Carl Ackered equalised on the powerplay.

Evan Mosey restored Cardiff's lead before Gleason Fournier and Joey Haddad sealed the win in the third, Jesse Craige added a late Flames consolation.

Devils remain a point behind Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers; Flames stay in sixth.

Cardiff travel to Coventry Blaze on Sunday evening while Flames welcome Nottingham Panthers to the Guildford Spectrum.