Elite League: Belfast Giants lose ground in title race after Steelers defeat

Belfast Giants' Elite League title aspirations suffered a devastating blow after a 4-1 defeat away to leaders Sheffield Steelers at the Fly DSA Arena.

David Goodwin netted after five minutes to put the Giants ahead but Anthony DeLuca responded a minute later.

DeLuca scored again in the second period before Marc-Olivier Vallerand and Brendan Connolly completed the win.

The Giants are now six points off the Steelers but have a game in hand.

After a disappointing shootout loss to Manchester Storm on Saturday, Goodwin's opener at 5:17 was the perfect remedy for the travelling Giants.

However that was as good as it got for Adam Keefe's outfit as DeLuca levelled the game 74 seconds after Goodwin's opener.

Canadian forward DeLuca beat Shane Owen at 32:49 to put the hosts in front, before third-period goals from Vallerand, at 46:18, and former Giant Connolly, at 56:03, rounded out a comprehensive victory.