Toronto Maple Leafs 3-6 Carolina Hurricanes: Zamboni driver stars on NHL debut

Ayres saved eight shots and conceded two goals in his shock appearance for Carolina Hurricanes in their 6-3 win over Toronto Maple Leafs

David Ayres stepped up from his job as a Zamboni driver to become the oldest netminder to win an NHL game on debut.

The 42-year-old came in as an emergency goaltender for Carolina Hurricanes as they won 6-3 at Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ayres' operates the ice cleaning machine for minor league team Toronto Marlies but was called up for the Hurricanes when they lost two netminders to injury.

In NHL rules, the home team must have an emergency netminder for either side.

While Ayres has been a practice goalie for the Leafs for eight years, he was not expecting to play in the NHL.

The Canadian, who was watching the game from the stands, was called into action after injuries to the Hurricanes' James Reimer and Petr Mrazek.

"Someone came in the room and said to get ready. I was a little shocked but I loved it," said Ayres, who was paid $500 (£386) for his appearance and can keep his Hurricanes jersey.

"I had the time of my life out there."

Ayres came on with Hurricanes winning 4-1 and although he conceded two goals, he also saved eight shots as they held on for a surprise 6-3 win.