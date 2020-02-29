Elite League: Nottingham Panthers 7-3 Cardiff Devils

Joey Martin is in his sixth season at Cardiff Devils

Nottingham Panthers comfortably saw off fellow Elite League title contenders Cardiff Devils on Saturday.

Evan Mosey put Devils in front and Robert Lachowicz levelled before Joey Martin struck on the powerplay to put the visitors back in front.

Mathieu Tousignant's brace gave the hosts the lead for the first time.

Sam Herr and Brett Perlini each added a brace in the final period while Martin earned a consolation amid the late Panthers onslaught.

Devils lie second in the table behind Sheffield Steelers while Panthers are three points behind in fourth.

Devils host Dundee Stars on Sunday, 1 March (16:00 GMT) while Panthers host Coventry Blaze at the same time.