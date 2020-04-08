Glasgow Clan: Zack Fitzgerald departs after 10 months as head coach
Zack Fitzgerald has left Glasgow Clan after 10 months as head coach and director of hockey.
The 34-year-old American, who had two spells with the club as a player, moved into coaching last summer to replace Pete Russell.
Clan were seventh in the 10-team Elite League, with 12 games to play, when the 2019-20 season was cancelled due to coronavirus on 13 March.
"Zack leaves with our utmost respect," a club statement said.
"We thank him for all his hard work and commitment. The club will now focus on ensuring that we appoint a new head coach that will allow us to start building a competitive and exciting team for the new season."