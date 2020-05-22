Joey Martin: Captain to stay with Cardiff Devils for seventh season

Media playback is not supported on this device Joey Martin explains why he is excited to stay with Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils Captain Joey Martin will be staying at the club for a seventh season in 2020-21.

The Canadian missed the start of last season season with injury but returned to become the Devils all-time leading points scorer in the EIHL era.

In his six years with the Devils, Martin has won three Conference Titles, two Challenge Cups, two League Titles and two Playoff Championships.

He has also been an Elite League First Team All-Star five out of six years.

Martin has been with the Devils since the club's change of ownership in 2014 and is a key part of the successes since according to Head Coach Andrew Lord.

"Joey has been a huge reason why we have been able to do what we have done, over the last 6 seasons," said Lord.

"He has proven to be one of the top players in the league every single season, and as the league got better and better, so did he.

"His dedication and work ethic keeps him improving every year and he is a great role model on and off the ice."

Martin has scored 182 goals, 305 assists to total 487 points from 402 games in his Devils career.