Cardiff Devils' Great Britain netminder Ben Bowns was one of their stars of last season's campaign

Cardiff Devils will face Swedish side Farjestad BK in the final 32 of the Champions Hockey League.

The competition's group stage this season has been scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That will see the Devils compete against the cream of Europe in the knockout stage for the first time.

Devils' match-up against Farjestad is currently scheduled to take place in October 2020, with specific dates to be announced closer to the time.

Last season Devils beat Mountfield HK and Graz 99ers in the group stage, but were knocked out after two defeats to eventual winners Frolunda Indians.

Farjestad finished the regular season in Sweden as runners up, five places above CHL winners Frolunda.

Devils were not crowned Elite League regular season champions as the season was cancelled before it could reach its conclusion.

However, as Andrew Lord's side were top of the table when the season was cancelled they qualified for this year's CHL.