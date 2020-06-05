Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

A world junior champion, Stephen Dixon played in Canada, Finland, Sweden and Germany before joining Cardiff Devils

Canadian forward Stephen Dixon will be staying with Cardiff Devils for a third season in 2020-21.

The 2003 Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick scored 33 points in 63 all-competition games in a cut-short 2019-20 season.

His 20 goals in Elite League for the Devils were second only to line-mate Joey Haddad.

Since joining Cardiff from German side Grizzly Wolfsburg in 2018, Dixon, 34, has won several awards including being named 2019 Player's Player of the year.

The Devils - who were top of EIHL when the season was ended early by coronavirus - have already re-signed Haddad and captain Joey Martin for the next campaign. Both will be returning for their seventh seasons.