Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Mark Richardson helped Great Britain keep their place in the World Championships top division in 2019

Cardiff Devils' longest-serving player, Mark Richardson, has signed a new contract for the 2020-21 season.

The Great Britain international, 33, scored 21 points in 65 Devils games in all competitions last season.

Next season will be Richardson's 14th as a Devil and his 18th as a professional, making his debut for the Bracknell Bees aged 16 in 2003.

In his Devils career, Richardson has played 801 times with a total of 88 goals and 264 assists for 352 points.

He has been an assistant captain with the GB national team for the past seven seasons and was part of the back-to-back gold medal-winning teams in 2017 and 2018.

Richardson has played nearly all of his professional career in the UK, playing for the Bracknell Bees, Basingstoke Bison, Nottingham Panthers and the Cardiff Devils.

He had a brief stint in Kazakhstan during the 2012-13 season before returning to the Devils midway through the year.

Over the past six seasons with Andrew Lord as Devils head coach, Richardson has won two league titles, two Challenge Cups and two Play-off Championships.