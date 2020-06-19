Andrew Lord won nine trophies in six years as Cardiff Devils coach

Cardiff Devils head coach Andrew Lord is to leave the club after seven years.

The most successful coach in the Devils history is returning to North America to coach an as yet unnamed club.

Lord, 35, led the Devils to two league championships, two Challenge Cup victories, three conference titles and back to back Playoff Championships.

In June 2019 he signed a five-year contract which gave him the option to move to another league "if the right opportunity " arose.

Under the deal Lord would have been given an ownership stake in the Welsh club had he stayed until 2021.

After a playing career in North America and one season in Germany, Lord signed for Cardiff Devils as a forward in 2013.

He became player coach in 2014 as a money saving measure following the takeover of the club by new owners and continued in the dual role until 2018.

In 2017 Lord brought the Devils their first league title in 20 years and one year later led them to a first playoff success since 1999.

Having won nine trophies in six years as coach, managing director Todd Kelman says Lord's contribution has been huge.

"It is hard to put into words the impact that Andrew Lord has had on this organisation," said Kelman.

"He brought a commitment to excellence and dedication to the job that I have never seen before because he loves the game and loves coaching. That carried over into the players and although he was a very demanding coach, he also got the most out of the guys and made them better players and better people.

"I'm going to miss him, we are all going to miss him. He's a great coach, but more than that he is a great person, a genuine big personality that we all love. He brought a passion every game and it showed in the way he played and the way he coached."