Luke Piggott celebrates Cardiff Devils' 2019 Play-off title with the trophy

Assistant coach Luke Piggott is leaving Cardiff Devils for a job as a cancer research scientist in Switzerland.

Piggott played for the Devils for seven years before becoming assistant coach during the 2017-18 season.

During the past decade, he has balanced his full-time work in cancer research with his playing and coaching duties.

But now Piggott has been offered a new role in Lausanne as a senior scientist developing new oncology agents through clinical trials.

Devils managing director Todd Kelman said: "In my six years, he [Piggott] has played a significant role, far more than the fans would ever really understand.

"He was like having another captain off the ice. He is a great team-mate who took it upon himself to ensure everyone was welcomed into the Devils and to the city when they arrived here.

"We are all sad to see Luke go, but this is really the opportunity of a lifetime in his career outside of hockey.

"I know how much the Devils have meant to him and I would reciprocate that and say he has meant just as much to the Devils. We are really going to miss him."

Piggott originally played for Cardiff's ENL side for seven years before he was promoted to play for the Devils in the 2011-12 season.

As a Devils player, he won two Challenge Cups, two Elite Ice Hockey League titles, three Conference titles and the 2018 Play-off Championship.

The following season he was a part of the coaching set-up for the Devils' second Play-off title in a row.