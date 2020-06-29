Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Glasgow Clan are still without a head coach after Zack Fitzgerald's departure in April

Glasgow Clan say their home, Braehead Arena, will remain operational while administrators KPMG "assess options for the assets" of owners Intu Properties.

Intu, who own 17 UK shopping centres, entered administration on Friday with debts of more than £4.5bn.

The Elite League hopes to restart in September after the 2019-20 season was cancelled on 13 March.

"We have continued to have consistent dialogue with the Braehead Arena management," a Clan statement read.