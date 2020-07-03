Evan Mosey scored seven points in nine games after returning from surgery last season

Great Britain international Evan Mosey has signed a new contract with the Cardiff Devils for the 2020-21 season.

Former Nottingham Panthers player Mosey has been with the Devils since signing from Herning Blue Fox in 2018.

The 30-year-old American missed much of the pandemic-truncated 2019-20 season with a knee injury.

He underwent ACL surgery after suffering the injury playing at the World Championships in Bratislava in May.

Mosey returned to play in the last nine games before the season was suspended.

"Mosey's return shocked us all," explained Devils managing director Todd Kelman.

"We were not planning to have him in the line-up at all last season, but his commitment to his rehabilitation was so impressive.

"I have never seen a player work so hard for that many months with the hope of maybe getting in at least a few games before the end of the season."

"We really missed him last season. He is probably the fastest skater in the league and he plays forward or defence, whatever you need him to. That is a real weapon for us. He's got a great scoring touch as well and he showed that in a short space of time last season.

"People ask me all the time if I prefer him as a forward or a defenceman and honestly I don't know and that is his greatest asset to a team. To be that good up front or on the blueline gives us options every game."