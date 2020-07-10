Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Sam Jardine was a sixth-round pick in the 2011 NHL draft

Cardiff Devils have re-signed defenceman Sam Jardine.

The 26-year-old returns for his second season after putting up six goals and 14 assists for 20 points in 63 games for Devils in 2019/20.

Jardine joined after playing in the American Hockey League and East Coast Hockey League with Toronto Marlies and Newfoundland Growlers.

He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL draft, 169th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.