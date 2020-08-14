Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Ben Bowns has made more than 400 Cardiff Devils appearances

Cardiff Devils' star netminder Ben Bowns is leaving to join leading Austrian team Graz99ers after six seasons in the Welsh capital.

The Great Britain player, 29, has helped Devils win two Elite League titles, two Playoff Championships, two Challenge Cup Championships and three Erhardt Conference titles.

Bowns will compete with 20-year-old Graz-born Felix Nussbacher.

"The fanbase here will be heartbroken," said Devils chief Todd Kelman.

"That is just being honest. He is one of, if not the most popular player we have ever had.

"His impact on ice hockey in Cardiff goes far beyond the success he has had with the Devils.

"He has been coaching kids nearly the whole time he has been here, even during the season. He has inspired a generation of British ice hockey players and in particular the next generation of goalies."

Rotherham-born Bowns helped Devils twice beat the Austrian club at the Champions League group stage last season.

Kelman says "it is hard to put into words how much he has done for this club".

The Devils' managing director added: "He played nearly every game for six years and played his best hockey in the biggest games.

"He came to us as a 23 year old kid who was just happy to be here and he leaves us as a proven winner, the most successful goalie in the league over the last six seasons, with a track record that speaks for itself domestically and internationally.

"I am immensely proud of him and I am so happy that he has been given this opportunity to prove himself at an even higher level in Europe.

"He deserves everything he gets but we are going to miss him, on and off the ice."