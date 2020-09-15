Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Dundee Stars last played in March and will not return until September 2021

Dundee Stars face "no immediate risk" to their future despite the Elite League season being suspended, says head coach Omar Pacha.

The 10-team league is not financially viable until venues can operate at around 75% capacity but could hold a short competition in early 2021.

Dundee have opted not to restart until the 2021-22 term, but Pacha has agreed to stay for a further three seasons.

The Canadian says he is "grateful to have found the perfect fit" in Tayside.

And he urged supporters to "get involved" with "new initiatives" while there are no matches.

"In my professional career, I thought the worst day possible was Friday, 13 March when the 2019-20 season was cancelled, but unfortunately today has surpassed that date," he explained.

"This year without a doubt will be one of the hardest in the organisation's history. Nobody's ever faced this in the sporting industry."

The Elite League had approved plans to return in December, but the delay in crowds being allowed back into indoor venues has scuppered those.

Dundee are one of three Scottish teams in the league, along with Glasgow Clan and Fife Flyers.

Several weeks ago, Pacha told his players to start looking for other clubs and admits it will be tough to assemble a new squad for when they do finally resume playing next summer.

"It's going to be a challenge, but all the time we have will give us an amount of time to research every single player and to make sure we recruit the best possible players," he said,

"We will be ready as any normal season. I see a new opportunity to come back bigger and stronger."