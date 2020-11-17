Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

The 10-team Scottish National League ice hockey season has been scrapped

The 2020-21 Scottish National League ice hockey season has been cancelled because of Covid-19.

Scottish Ice Hockey made the decision after the latest government advice "moved us further away" from a return.

The governing body says that even if clubs were allowed to play behind closed doors it would not be viable because they rely on gate revenue.

"We have explored every avenue, but the current circumstances have proved impossible to overcome," added the SIH.