Finland beat Canada in the final of the 2019 World Championship

The 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship will be held solely in Latvia's capital Riga after Minsk was removed as a host for safety and security reasons.

The men's tournament was originally planned to take place in both the Belarusian capital and Riga.

The 16-team competition will take place between 21 May and 6 June.

The International Ice Hockey Federation deemed it "impossible" to ensure safety in Belarus due to political unrest in the country and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IIHF said holding the tournament in one country would allow it to be "flexible" in response to the pandemic situation, adding: "We can put ourselves in a ready position to welcome fans to the World Championship if it is safe to do so."

It will be Great Britain's third Championship in the top flight of World Championship ice hockey.