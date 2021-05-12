Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Ice hockey's Elite League is to resume in September after a one-season gap.

The top level of domestic hockey in the 2020-21 season was abandoned without a match being played because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But league games are set to start on the weekend of 25-26 September this year, with Playoff Finals Weekend on 23-24 April, 2022.

A full schedule will be announced at the end of June following the Elite League's annual fixtures meeting.

Confirmation of the new season comes on the back of the five-week, four-team Elite Series, won by Nottingham Panthers.

The Elite League is comprised of 10 teams, with Nottingham Panthers, Sheffield Steelers, Coventry Blaze, Manchester Storm and Guildford Flames the five English teams.

Three from Scotland - Glasgow Clan, Dundee Stars and Fife Flyers - as well as Cardiff Devils from Wales and Belfast Giants from Northern Ireland complete the league.

Belfast Giants won the last completed league in 2018-19.

Cardiff Devils were leading the 2019-20 campaign, a point clear of Sheffield Steelers, when the pandemic intervened before the end of the regular season, forcing the rest of the season to be cancelled.