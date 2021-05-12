Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils: Todd Kelman

Cardiff Devils managing director Todd Kelman has said the Elite League team owners and management have had to "step up" and show leadership.

The league is to resume in September after a one-season gap.

The top level of domestic hockey in the 2020-21 season was abandoned without a match being played because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"No-one's going to give us a call and say ok, let's push ahead," Kelman said.

"We're in charge of this professional league and we have to step up and take some leadership as team owners and management.

"I'd rather be told I can't play than sit around waiting to be told I can play."

Ice hockey in the UK was halted in mid-March 2020 when the EIHL abandoned the 2019-20 season amidst the spread of coronavirus.

Clubs discussed regularly to consider options for when the 2020-21 season could be started.

But by September last year it had become clear that any hope of hosting meaningful crowds and remain financially viable had vanished and it was agreed to cancel the 2020-21 season.

"We were the first league in the world to cancel - let's not forget that and I feel that we've been vindicated by what we did," EIHL chairman Tony Smith said.

"It was absolutely the right thing to do in the circumstances and for the safety of everyone concerned."

The league received some government funding in April 2021 and a five-week mini season - the Elite Series - held behind closed doors between Coventry Blaze, Manchester Storm, Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers.

Devils' Kelman, the Tournament Director, described it as "one of most positive events" he had been involved with.

"We had 100 hockey players and staff, no-one broke any rules, broke out of the bubble," Kelman added.

"Everyone behaved and it felt great being there. We said at the end, 'this is great let's hope we never have to do a behind closed doors event ever again'.

"I guess our message to the fans is, you think it was good before - just wait, it's going to be amazing.

"I never want to talk about winning championships again. As soon as we get on the ice - that's our first victory, that's our first championship."