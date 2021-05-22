Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Russia, ranked second in the world, beat 19th-placed Great Britain

Great Britain were beaten 7-1 by Russia in their opening game at the World Championship in Latvia.

The Russians were four ahead within 11 minutes before Liam Kirk pulled one back with his first international goal.

GB co-coach Corey Neilson said: "We played a really great side and congratulations to Russia.

"The coaching staff were very impressed with our compete level and you can't forget we played the second best team in the world."

David Clements, Lewis Hook and Josh Tetlow were handed their GB debuts, while netminder Ben Bowns won his 50th cap - the 26th player in GB history to reach the milestone.

Anton Burdasov scored two of Russia's goals, with Mikhail Grigorenko and Sergei Tolchinski also on the mark to put Russia four up.

Great Britain replied as the first period came to a close, Brendan Connolly and Robert Dowd combining to set up Kirk in the left circle.

Pavel Karnaukhov increased Russia's lead after half an hour and as Britain pressed for another goal, Andrei Uzmenko and Anton Slepyshev both netted for their rivals.

Britain next face Slovakia on Sunday (10:15 BST).

IIHF 2021 World Championship - GB results/fixtures

Saturday 22 May - Great Britain 1-7 Russia

Sunday 23 May - Great Britain v Slovakia - (10:15 BST)

Tuesday 25 May - Great Britain v Denmark - (14:15 BST)

Wednesday 26 May - Belarus v Great Britain - (18:15 BST)

Friday 28 May - Sweden v Great Britain - (14:15 BST)

Saturday 29 May - Czech Republic v Great Britain (10:15 BST)

Tuesday 1 June - Switzerland v Great Britain - (10:15 BST)