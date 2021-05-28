Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Mark Louis was part of the Cardiff Devils side who won League titles in 2017 and 2018 and the play-offs in 2019.

Cardiff Devils have re-signed defenceman Mark Louis for the 2021-22 season.

With the UK's Elite League shutdown by Covid-19, the 34-year-old Canadian spent last season playing for HK Dukla Michalovce, making 49 appearances in Slovakia's top league.

Louis originally signed for the Devils in 2016, winning seven trophies in four consecutive seasons with the club.

"I am very pleased to have Mark back," said head coach Jarrod Skalde.

"With so many new faces coming in, it is important to have a solid core of players that know the culture of this organisation and have been part of the success.

"Signing back Mark Louis was a no-brainer. He is a big, strong defenceman that moves the puck well. He is a great skater, which is not always a compliment you can give to a 6'4" defenceman, but Mark moves so well.

"He is also the toughest player in the league and his teammates know he's got their back. Everyone plays a little bigger when you have a guy like Mark Louis on your team."

Louis, who previously played in the AHL with Portland Pirates and the ECHL with Orlando Solar Bears, is Devils second signing ahead of the return of the Elite League following the loss of the 2020-21 season to the pandemic.

Earlier in May they signed another defenceman, former Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames defenceman Brendan Mikkelson who played over five seasons in the National Hockey League,