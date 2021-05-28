Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Ben Bowns was making his fourth successive start in goal for GB

Great Britain lost 4-1 to Sweden in their fifth group game of the World Championship in Latvia to leave them level with Belarus at the bottom of Group A, having played a game more.

Liam Kirk's fifth goal made him the tournament's top scorer but the Swedes overwhelmed Ben Bowns in the GB goal.

Despite some fine stops he was beaten twice by Mario Kempe, with Marcus Sorensen and Jonathan Pudas also scoring to inflict GB's fourth defeat.

They next face the Czech Republic.

Matthew Myers, named captain for his 100th cap, was hoping for a repeat of Wednesday's 4-3 victory over Belarus - their first win in regulation time at the championship since the 1960s.

Instead, he will have to rally the side for Saturday's face-off against the Czechs.

"I am incredibly proud of the players for their output today," said co-coach Corey Neilson. "Sweden are a great hockey nation and one of the top teams in the world.

"Over the past few years we have got better in so many areas. We found some really positive solutions to get away from their relentless pressure today. Give the players all the credit in the world."

IIHF 2021 World Championship - GB results/fixtures

Saturday, 22 May - Great Britain 1-7 Russia

Sunday, 23 May - Great Britain 1-2 Slovakia

Tuesday, 25 May - Great Britain 2-3 Denmark

Wednesday, 26 May - Belarus 3-4 Great Britain

Friday, 28 May - Sweden 4-1 Great Britain

Saturday, 29 May - Czech Republic v Great Britain (10:15)

Tuesday, 1 June - Switzerland v Great Britain (10:15)