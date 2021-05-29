Ice Hockey World Championship: Great Britain suffer 6-1 defeat by Czech Republic
Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey
Great Britain suffered a 6-1 loss to the Czech Republic at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Latvia, leaving them second bottom of their group.
The Czechs were in command with a 4-0 lead when Matthew Myers pulled a consolation goal back on the powerplay late in the second period.
Netminder Jackson Whistle then came off injured for Ben Bowns as Radan Lenc and Libor Sulak completed the win.
Great Britain face Switzerland on Tuesday in their final game.
It's now back-to-back defeats for Great Britain who were beaten 4-1 by Sweden on Friday.
"I think the Czechs played fantastic. They were flying around, moving their feet and they are a great team," said co-coach Corey Neilson.
"Let's be honest, we played against the fourth-best team in the world yesterday and then very little rest before facing another top-ranked team today.
"But our players - as they do at all times - battled as hard as they could and I think, at times, we did some good things."
