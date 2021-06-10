Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Stephen Dixon celebrates after scoring against Sheffield Steelers

Forward Stephen Dixon has re-signed with Cardiff Devils for a third season.

The 35-year-old Canadian claimed 33 points in 63 games in all competitions for Devils in 2019-20 and his 20 goals were second only to Joey Haddad.

The 2003 Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick has played professionally in Finland, Sweden and Germany, joining Devils initially in the summer of 2018 from Grizzly Wolfsburg in the German DEL.

Dixon played a vital role on the 2019 Playoff-winning Devils side.

In his two seasons with the Elite League team, he has won the Player's Player Award, the Red Army Travel Player of the Year Award and the Scott Matzka Award.