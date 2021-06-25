Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Matt Register finished second in scoring for ECHL defenceman with 52 points in 66 games last season

Cardiff Devils have signed Canadian defenceman Matt Register for the 2021-22 Elite League season.

The 33-year-old was most recently with East Coast Hockey League side Allen Americans and has made the ECHL First All-Star Team four times.

Register, playing outside North America for the first time, is the sixth summer signing for Devils head coach Jarrod Skalde.

"To put it simply, Matt is a proven winner," said Skalde

"He has been one of the top defencemen in the ECHL for the last number of years and his defensive game is as strong as his offensive side.

"He has been at or near the top of the scoring charts for defencemen, an all-star nearly every year and seems to play his best hockey in the big games.

"He wants to win, he has done it before and has a real desire to win again, which is a big reason he was attracted to Cardiff."

Register won the ECHL title three years in a row, starting in 2016 with the Allen Americans, then winning back to back titles in 2017 and 2018 with the Colorado Eagles.

He was selected as the league's Defenceman of the Year three times and was voted the playoff MVP in 2018.