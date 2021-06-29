Casey Traill has won 18 caps so far for Great Britain since making her debut in 2016.

A Great Britain ice hockey player has become the first from the UK to be drafted to North America's National Women's Hockey League (NWHL).

South Shields-born Casey Traill, 22, was drafted in the fifth round - 25th overall - by Buffalo Beauts.

Traill said: "My goal is to inspire other British players to continue to play and push boundaries.

"Even when they think nobody is looking our way because you never know when or how your chance will come."

Domestically, Traill started her career in the UK playing for Newcastle, Whitley, Billingham and Kingston, before a move abroad to join the Ontario Hockey Academy in 2015.

From 2017, she combined studying and playing by icing for Castleton University in the NCAA league in North America, playing nearly 100 games over four years ahead of her graduation this summer.

"Having the opportunity to be drafted to any team in the NWHL is an absolute honour. It has definitely been a long journey for me, but I could not be more proud to represent British hockey on such a big platform," added Traill.

"I am extremely grateful to Buffalo for taking a chance on me and hope that I can deliver for them both on and off the ice in the future.

"I may be the first British woman drafted but I know for a fact that I won't be the last. I'm excited to see what the future has in store, not only me, but for the other British players following as well."

Traill made 19 appearances for Great Britain Under-18s as a junior and is now an established international, winning 18 caps so far since making her debut in 2016.