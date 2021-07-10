Brandon McNally joins Devils after a season split between Denmark and Sweden

Cardiff Devils have added five more players to their roster for the new season, including Brandon McNally.

The forward, 29, joins after a season split between Danish side Odense Bulldogs and Karlskrona HK of Sweden.

Centre Josh Lammon, 25, joins Devils from the ECHL's Allen Americans where he spent the last two seasons.

Netminder Mac Carruth, 29, signs from Lausitzer Fuchse, while forwards Trevor Cox and Cole Sanford, both 25, are long time team-mates and reunite in Cardiff.

Both Canadians came through the ranks together at Medicine Hat Tigers and University of Alberta and each have one pro season under their belts, Cox at HC Detva in Slovakia and Sanford with Florida Everblades in the ECHL.

Devils coach coach Jarrod Skalde said: "I know our fans are going to love [McNally]. The way he plays, the way he competes, the way he battles every night and the way he gets under the skin of opponents.

"He is not a fun guy to play against, but someone that you want on your team.

"Josh [Lammon] is another young guy, with a couple of years of pro experience. His skating ability and defensive play sets him apart, but he can also put the puck in the net. He is very fast and is a handful for opposing defenders in front of the net.

"I have watched a ton of [Carruth's] games from the last couple of years and I love what I see. He is definitely a competitor and he will do everything he can to give us a chance to win every time he is in net.

"His fundamentals are excellent, and he moves very well. He is still only 29, which for goalies means he has a lot of years left in him.

"Both [Sanford and Cox] only have one year pro under their belts, but I think they are going to have a big year for us. The best word to describe them is dynamic.

"Both guys are smaller players but they have the speed and the skill to do some serious damage offensively.

"You look at the stats they put up with Medicine Hat and those are some huge numbers. The on-ice chemistry between Trevor and Cole is obviously very appealing and they clearly feed off of each other."