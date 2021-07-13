Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Stephen Murphy spent 11 seasons with the Belfast Giants

Long-serving Belfast Giants netminder Stephen Murphy has announced his retirement from ice hockey.

Murphy, 39, joined the Giants from Manchester Phoenix in 2009 and won three Elite League titles.

He also helped Team GB win their first World Championship gold medal in 24 years during the 2017 tournament in Belfast.

"It was just so much fun going to work with your best mates every day," said Murphy.

"It's definitely one of the main things I'll take away from playing hockey, and definitely one of the things I'm going to miss for sure."

After joining in 2009, Murphy became a fan favourite and the Scottish player has collected several All-Star awards, winning the British Netminder of the Year award on eight occasions.

Murphy's all-time record includes 10,584 saves in 440 games, achieving a save percentage of 0.913 and 26 shutouts during a standout 25,741 minutes of on-ice time.

Murphy had his testimonial match in 2019

"I've enjoyed every minute of it. I've been fortunate to be able to play for such a long time," he added.

"To finish playing for the Giants is what I imagined for so long, having been here for so long and having been part of the family and making it my new home, which made it even more special.

"It didn't become old, it became more and more special to me every year that I stayed here, and my family are growing up here as well.

"I look forward to watching a Giants match, being part of the crowd and hopefully that happens pretty soon this year. I'm looking forward to it and I'm sure everyone's looking forward to getting back to it and I'll be a part of that."

Giants head coach Adam Keefe said Murphy's career with in Belfast "should be celebrated" and he wished him well for life away from the ice.

"The retirement of Stephen Murphy was always going to be a big change for the Giants; he has been the backbone of the club since 2009," said Keefe.

"I loved every minute playing in front of Murph as a player and standing behind the bench coaching him. He was a great teammate and friend."