Justin Crandall split the 2018-19 season between Karlskrona and AIK.

Cardiff Devils have signed American forward Justin Crandall from Swedish side IF Bjorkloven.

The 29-year-old previously played for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Reading Royals and Denmark's Esbjerg Energy.

He spent the last two seasons in Sweden.

"He has been playing in a league the last few years that is known for speed and skill," Devils head coach Jarrod Skalde said.

"I think he brings experience and leadership to a group of forwards that is younger than in years past. His skillset will see him get every opportunity to succeed and I expect big things from him this season."