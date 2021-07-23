Justin Crandall: American forward joins Cardiff Devils
Cardiff Devils have signed American forward Justin Crandall from Swedish side IF Bjorkloven.
The 29-year-old previously played for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Reading Royals and Denmark's Esbjerg Energy.
He spent the last two seasons in Sweden.
"He has been playing in a league the last few years that is known for speed and skill," Devils head coach Jarrod Skalde said.
"I think he brings experience and leadership to a group of forwards that is younger than in years past. His skillset will see him get every opportunity to succeed and I expect big things from him this season."