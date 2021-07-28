Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Taran Kozun was a league MVP in the Canadian University USports League where he starred for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies for three years

Cardiff Devils have confirmed the signing of netminder Taran Kozun.

The 26-year-old joins the Devils after spending the 2020-21 season in the ECHL in north America.

"Taran is a great goaltender and has proven that over his junior and university career," said Devils head coach Jarrod Skalde.

"We were always looking for two legitimate goaltenders that can compete for games."

The 2020-21 professional hockey season was a tough one for Kozun after contracting Covid-19.

After recovering, he was traded to a number of teams and ended up playing for seven sides over the course of the season and was looking for more stability.

"Last year was a ridiculous situation for him but one I can appreciate from personal experience of getting traded or sent up or down in the minor leagues," added Skalde.