David Goodwin returns to Belfast after playing for the Giants in the 2019-20 season

The Belfast Giants have announced the signing of David Goodwin and Tyler Soy for the upcoming Elite League season.

American forward Goodwin, 29, played for the Giants in 2019-20 and returns following a spell with Cracovia Krakow in Poland.

Canadian forward Soy, 24, joins from the University of Alberta.

"These two recent signings bring further strength to our roster," said Giants head coach Adam Keefe.

"We're very happy to have Goody back in Teal this season. He gives 100% every shift for his team and plays hard on both sides of the puck.

"Tyler brings a dynamic skill set and we're excited to watch him do his thing in Belfast. Fans will enjoy watching him in action; he's a player that makes his line mates better with his skill set."

Goodwin has Championship success at both junior and college level, and is a former captain of Penn State University.

On top of his time at the University of Alberta, Soy also played for Victoria Royals in the WHL, where he was the club's all-time leader in goals, assists and points, with an impressive 323 games played.

The pair are the latest recruits to join the Giants for the season which is set to begin in late September, as the side returns following 18 months of inactivity.