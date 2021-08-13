Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils will be competing in the Champions Hockey League for the fourth time this season

After years of familiar faces on the ice, the Cardiff Devils are preparing to return to action with a new head coach and a much changed roster.

Just five players remain from March 2020, when the Elite League season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

But Cardiff Devils managing director Todd Kelman says the club have enjoyed the rebuilding challenge after their team was "blown up," by the hiatus.

"We're happy with the group that we have put together," said Kelman.

"Covid-19, and losing a season of hockey, blew up our team, but I think we have four or five guys back from the team of two years ago, and we're happy with that.

"We have a lot of guys that want to be here, and when guys leave you always have an opportunity to replace them or try to improve on what you had.

"And that's been interesting, and it's been a lot of fun."

In previous campaigns the Devils have spent around three months on preparation before playing any warm-up games, but this season they will have just days.

New head coach Jarrod Skalde and the club's North American players have arrived in Cardiff as the full squad met for the first time.

The club are still considering a pre-season tournament in Slovakia, to compete in the Tatra Cup, but Kelman admitted that trip is "still up in the air".

The clock is definitely ticking. The Devils play their opening Champions Hockey League match against Germany's Adler Mannheim on Thursday, 26 August.

"It's not the ideal situation, but what are you going to do? It is what it is," said Kelman.

"Usually we play a couple of pre-season games, then go to CHL while the Elite League teams are playing regular season games.

"Instead we're actually playing in the CHL before we can play pre-season games, hence why we're trying to go to Slovakia.

"And then we're playing Mannheim, one of the best teams in Europe, but I'd rather be in the CHL in this situation than not in it."