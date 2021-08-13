Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Brodie Dupont (left) spent three seasons playing for Iserlohn Roosters in Germany

Cardiff Devils have completed their roster with the signing of former New York Rangers forward Brodie Dupont.

The 34-year-old was taken in the third round, 66th overall, by the Rangers in the 2005 National Hockey League Draft.

Dupont made one senior appearance for Rangers and has spent the last two seasons playing for Herning Blue Fox in Denmark, scoring 33 goals in 82 games.

He previously spent the 2018-19 season with Dornbirner EC in the Austrian-based EBEL League.

That campaign Dupont played alongside another new face for Devils, Brodie Reid.

Dupont joins forwards Josh Waller, Ben Davies, Brandon McNally, Trevor Cox, Cole Sanford, Josh Lammon, Justin Crandall and Brodie Reid in signing for Devils this summer.

Defenceman Ben O'Connor, Brendan Mikkelson and Matt Register and goaltenders Mac Carruth and Tarn Kozun complete the list of new arrivals.

Stephen Dixon, San Duggan, Mark Richardson, Mark Louis and Josh Batch all remain on the Devils roster, returning for the 2021-22 season.

Going in the other direction, Devils have lost some of the Elite League's top performers from recent seasons.

Joey Martin joined Austrian side Graz99ers, who Devils beat twice in the 2019 CHL, and Great Britain netminder Ben Bowns now plays in Slovakia for HK Dukla Trencin.

Matthew Myers, who came through the Devils junior system and returned to his hometown club in 2013-14, will also not return for 2021-22.

Joey Haddad, who scored or assisted 30 or more goals in all six season for the Devils, followed former head coach Andrew Lord to Greenville Swamp Rabbits, as did Sam Jardine, Bryce Reddick and Mike McNamee.