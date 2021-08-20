Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Jordan Boucher is relishing playing at the SSE Arena

Belfast Giants have added Jordan Boucher to their roster for the upcoming Elite League campaign.

The 27-year-old Canadian forward kicked off his pro career in 2017 at Binghamton Senators.

Boucher, who arrives in Belfast off the back of a season at Grizzlys Wolfsburg in Germany, where he helped the club reach the playoffs.

He said: "It's going to be special - I heard it's pretty loud in Belfast, so I'm excited and look forward to it."

He added: "I think that's one of the best parts about hockey - playing in front of your home crowd.

"I've been training a lot. I like to road-bike in the summer, and I also run a lot."

Boucher is graduate of Clarkson University and enjoyed a strong college hockey career in the NCAA.

"Jordan brings a highly competitive level to the team and is an elite skater - fans will love him," said Giants head coach Adam Keefe.

"With Jordan's skating and experience in some of Europe's top leagues, we think he will be a great addition to our forward group, and cause problems for opposing teams' defencemen."