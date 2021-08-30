Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

JJ Piccinich and Griffin Reinhart complete the Belfast Giants roster for 2021-22

The Belfast Giants have completed their roster for the 2021-22 season by signing forward JJ Piccinich and defenceman Griffin Reinhart.

New Jersey native Piccinich, 25, is a former NCAA champion with Boston University and an ECHL champion with the Newfoundland Growlers.

Piccinich also lifted the Memorial Cup as captain of London Knights and joins from the Orlando Solar Bears.

Reinhart has had seven years of professional hockey experience to date.

The 27-year-old arrives in Belfast on the back of a successful season with the Iserlohn Roosters, where he helped the German team reach the play-offs.

Giants head coach Adam Keefe commented: "JJ Piccinich is a proven winner with a Memorial Cup and an ECHL Kelly Cup on his resume and is a welcome addition to our roster for 2021/22.

"Griffin Reinhart is another important signing and comes to us having played at a very high level of hockey over his pro career. He's a two-way defenseman who will bring a very calming effect with and without the puck to our back end."