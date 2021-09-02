Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils' home game against Adler Mannheim last month was their first match in 17 months

Adler Mannheim proved too much for the Cardiff Devils once again as the Elite League side fell to a 7-2 defeat in the Champions Hockey League.

After a 5-0 defeat to Mannheim in Cardiff last week, the Devils responded with a brilliant win over Lausanne.

But they were quickly behind at the SAP Arena, Luca Tosto scoring before the first of three for Ruslan Iskhakov.

Three second-period goals put the hosts 5-0 ahead, but Cole Sanford and Brendan Mikkleson did score late on for Devils.

In the group's other game, Finnish champions Lukko Rauma beat Switzerland's Lausanne HC to retain top spot.

The Devils are currently in third, three points behind Mannheim with a double-header against Lukko left to play.