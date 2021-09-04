Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils beat Lausanne a week ago

Cardiff Devils were thwarted in their attempt to complete the Champions Hockey League against Switzerland's Lausanne HC.

They beat the Swiss team 4-1 seven days earlier, but dropped to the bottom of Pool C after losing the away tie.

After a scoreless opening period, Lukas Frick broke the deadlock and Joel Genazzi added the second late on.

The Devils defeat came two days after they fell to a 7-2 loss Adler Mannheim in the same competition.

In the group's other game, Adler Mannheim beat Finnish champions Lukko Rauma 2-1 to retain top spot.

The Devils have a double header against Finnish champions Lukko in October.