Cardiff Devils complete pre-season with two wins against Manchester Storm

Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Brodie Reid scored twice and added three assists during Saturday's win over Manchester Storm

Cardiff Devils completed their Elite League pre-season with a 100% record after wins over Manchester Storm.

After beating Nottingham Panthers home and away, Jarrod Skalde's side repeated the same feat against Storm to finish pre-season with four wins from four.

The Devils ran out 8-1 winners at home on Saturday before a 4-3 in Cardiff on Sunday evening.

Guildford Flames travel to south Wales in the Challenge Cup on 25 September, as Devils return to competitive action.

