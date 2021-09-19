Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Brodie Reid scored twice and added three assists during Saturday's win over Manchester Storm

Cardiff Devils completed their Elite League pre-season with a 100% record after wins over Manchester Storm.

After beating Nottingham Panthers home and away, Jarrod Skalde's side repeated the same feat against Storm to finish pre-season with four wins from four.

The Devils ran out 8-1 winners at home on Saturday before a 4-3 in Cardiff on Sunday evening.

Guildford Flames travel to south Wales in the Challenge Cup on 25 September, as Devils return to competitive action.