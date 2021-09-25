Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Ben Lake opened the scoring for the Giants on Saturday night

Belfast Giants earned a 6-3 victory over Dundee Stars in the Challenge Cup as they returned after an 18-month absence from the ice.

Ben Lake netted Belfast's first goal of the new season and Lewis Hook made it 2-0 before Kyle Haas pulled one back for the Scottish hosts.

JJ Piccinich restored the two-goal advantage and he netted again after Connor Sills scored for Dundee.

Philippe Sanche made it 4-3 before a David Goodwin double sealed the win.

The Giants took the initiative in just the second minute of the game with Lake's opener, assisted by new signing Slater Doggett.

The visitors doubled their lead six minutes later through Hook but, within 30 seconds of the restart, the Stars netted through Kyle Haas.

Piccinich, another forward on his Giants debut, scored his first goal courtesy a fine solo effort three minutes before the first interval.

Dundee reduced the deficit once more when Sills struck six minutes after the restart before a disjointed middle period in which the Giants and Stars were called for four penalties each.

Piccinich completed his double on a Giants powerplay, only for Dundee to respond once more - Canadian forward Sanche netting from close range heading into the second break.

Goodwin, playing his second campaign in Giants' teal, opened his goalscoring account for the new season midway through the third period before adding another goal after a turnover in the dying seconds.