David Goodwin scored in both victories as the Giants started the season in style

Belfast Giants beat Fife Flyers 5-1 to make it two wins from two weekend Challenge Cup games in Scotland.

The Giants defeated Dundee Stars 6-3 in their first match in 18 months on Saturday and they impressed again in Kirkcaldy a day later.

Greg Chase put the hosts ahead before the goals flowed for the Giants.

Jordan Boucher bagged a double while Slater Doggett, David Goodwin and Scott Conway were also on target as the visitors eased to victory.

Fife scored the only goal of the first period through forward Chase, who found the top corner after just two minutes past netminder Jackson Whistle, playing in his first game since returning to the Giants.

But Belfast turned the game around with a second-period comeback, responding with three goals of their own. Boucher levelled things up in the 26th minute as the Canadian scored a first goal for his new team.

Doggett, another new face in the side, then also contributed his first goal in a Giants shirt to give Belfast the lead, tipping in a Tyler Soy pass on the power play.

Goodwin broke away a minute before the end of the period, firing home for 3-1 with the winger's third goal of a productive opening weekend.

Another power play goal arrived as Conway was found at the far post by JJ Piccinich and it gave some breathing room as the Giants extended the lead to 4-1 in the third period.

Boucher then capped a promising individual display, notching up his second goal of the game with a fine solo effort.