Man of the match Taran Kozun makes one of his 35 saves

Cardiff Devils earned their first road victory of the Challenge Cup with a 3-0 win over Guildford Flames.

Taran Kozun starred for the visitors, stopping all 35 shots he faced for his first shutout as a Devil, while the goals came from Josh Lammon, Josh Batch and Brodie Dupont.

The result sees the Devils remain unbeaten in the qualifying round of the competition.

They return to the ice on Sunday when they host Fife Flyers in the league.