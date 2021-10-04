Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Andreas Valdix of Sweden has played for MK Lightning as well as Sheffield Steelers

Cardiff Devils have signed former Sheffield Steeler Andreas Valdix on a short-term deal to cover an injury to Brandon McNally.

McNally is out after being injured in Devils' home Challenge Cup win over Guildford Flames on 25 September.

Devils hope Valdix will join them in Helsinki ahead of Wednesday's Champions Hockey League game at Lukko Rauma.

That is the first game of Devils' October double-header against the Finnish champions.

Devils head coach Jarrod Skalde said: "We are pleased to be able to sign a quality player like Andreas on short notice.

"He brings a lot of experience at the EIHL [Elite Ice Hockey League] level and has played previously in the Champions League with the Steelers."

The team from Wales' capital take on Lukko Rauma after a weekend double in which they beat Fife Flyers in the Elite League after again seeing off Flames in the Challenge Cup.