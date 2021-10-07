Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

GB women beat Iceland 5-0 in the opening game of the Winter Olympic qualifiers

Great Britain's women's ice hockey team began their Winter Olympics qualifying campaign with a 5-0 victory over Iceland in Nottingham.

GB scored three times on the powerplay, with the goals scored by Katherine Gale, Beth Hill, Aimee Headland, Saffron Allen and Casey Traill.

Britain will also face Slovenia and South Korea in the qualifying group at the National Ice Centre.

Group victory would send GB into November's final qualification round.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are due to begin on 4 February.