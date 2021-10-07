Beijing 2022: GB women ice hockey team begin Winter Olympics qualifiers with win

Ice hockey

GB women ice hockey
GB women beat Iceland 5-0 in the opening game of the Winter Olympic qualifiers

Great Britain's women's ice hockey team began their Winter Olympics qualifying campaign with a 5-0 victory over Iceland in Nottingham.

GB scored three times on the powerplay, with the goals scored by Katherine Gale, Beth Hill, Aimee Headland, Saffron Allen and Casey Traill.

Britain will also face Slovenia and South Korea in the qualifying group at the National Ice Centre.

Group victory would send GB into November's final qualification round.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are due to begin on 4 February.

