Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Mark Cooper scored the Giants' opening goal against Fife

The Belfast Giants made it four wins in five Challenge Cup games with a 2-0 win away to the Fife Flyers in Kirkcaldy.

After a goalless opening twenty minutes, the Giants took the initiative after the first break, Mark Cooper scoring the game's opener with his first goal as a Belfast player.

The visitors then doubled their advantage when defenceman Jeff Baum fired a fine shot from the point which flew past Flyers keeper Shane Owen in the last minute of the second period to complete the scoring.

The Giants consolidate their position at the top of their Challenge Cup group.

The game saw Belfast head coach Adam Keefe include two 17-year-old players on the team's bench, with defenceman Kell Beattie and Mack Stewart, son of assistant coach Rob Stewart, dressing in teal for the first time.

The Flyers will be the next visitors to the SSE Arena when they face the Giants in another Challenge Cup group tie on Sunday.