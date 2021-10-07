Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

GB could not turn their pressure into goals against Slovenia

Great Britain's women's ice hockey team were beaten 2-1 by Slovenia in their Winter Olympics qualifying campaign.

GB won against Iceland in their opening group game and took the lead in their second match through Lucy Beal.

Pia Pren equalised for Slovenia and, after Julija Blazinsek gave them the lead, they held on for victory at the National Ice Centre in Nottingham.

The defeat leaves GB third in the group on three points, with Sunday's opponents South Korea top on six points.

Slovenia are second, while Iceland are in fourth place.

Group victory would send GB into November's final qualification round.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are scheduled to begin on 4 February.