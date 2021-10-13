Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Former New York Rangers forward Brodie Dupont is playing his first season for Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils completed their Champions Hockey League campaign with a 6-3 defeat at home to Lukko Rauma.

The victory secured top spot in group C for the Finnish Champions, with the Devils finishing bottom.

Lukko scored three first period goals on their way to a 4-0 lead by the mid-point of the game at Ice Arena Wales.

Devils twice reduced the deficit to two goals but could not avoid a fifth defeat from their six group games in this season's European competition.

Linus Nyman and Jeremi Tammela scored twice for the visitors within 30 seconds before Harri Kainulainen completed the first period scoring on a powerplay.

After Scott Pooley further extended Lukko's lead, Devils' Matt Register and Josh Waller reduced the deficit to two with just under 26 minutes left to play.

Nyman's second gave the Finnish side a 5-2 lead entering the final period, before Brodie Dupont brought the score back to 3-5 with 11 minutes to go.

Cardiff pulled netminder Taran Kozun with two minutes and 20 seconds remaining but could not find any further goals.

With 44 seconds left on the clock Nyman completed the 6-3 scoreline with an empty net goal for his hat-trick.

Devils only victory in this year's Champions Hockey League was a 4-1 home win against Swiss team Lausanne.