Cardiff threaten the Giants goal in Saturday night's game

Belfast Giants started their Elite League campaign with a 3-2 defeat by Cardiff Devils in Wales.

Canadian defenceman Brendan Mikkelson put the hosts in front on the powerplay in the 13th minute.

The remaining goals came in the final period with Cam Knight equalising for the Giants before Brodie Reid restored Cardiff's lead.

Cole Sanford made it 3-1 with Mark Cooper pulling one back two minutes from time.

The visitors started the game strongly at the Ice Arena Wales but a penalty called on Scott Conway for slashing proved costly as Mikkelson fired a one-timer past Giants netminder Tyler Beskorowany.

A tight game saw no further scoring in the second period with both sides successfully killing a penalty.

Knight got an equaliser for the Giants five minutes into the final period, his shot sneaking in between the pads of Devils netminder Cam Murdoch. But parity lasted little over a minute as Reid edged Cardiff ahead with a fierce shot after receiving the puck straight from a face-off.

Sanford made it 3-1 to the Devils with 10 minutes remaining in the contest, tipping the puck into the net after Ben O'Connor had fired goalward. Cooper made it a one-goal game on a power play but the visitors couldn't find an equaliser in the dying moments to force overtime.